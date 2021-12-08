Dear Editor: Until a few years ago, I never realized how easily led people were by what they see and hear through the media.
Upcoming generations seem to follow the first shiny lure they see, as Andy Griffith would say. However, it’s not surprising that corrupt camps will do whatever it takes to veer vulnerable citizens to their side. Our political climate nationally is pitiful.
But on the bright side, I don’t get that feel locally in Madison County. I have been attending commission meetings and other gatherings for some time now, so I know what I witness versus what I read in our newspaper. I am thankful that what we read from Zach Mitcham is accurate. He may display his opinion in the editorial section just like the rest of us can and we can agree and disagree. However, the headlines and articles are facts and almost written as “meeting minutes” from what I have seen. We are blessed to have local media that we can rely on to give us accurate news. Thanks Zach.
Sincerely,
Lee Mitchell
