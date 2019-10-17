Dear Editor: A sincere thank you to the many people who helped make the Oct. 5, T.J. & Friends Car Show and Raffle in Danielsville a success.
Thank you to all who attended. Thank you for bringing your vehicles to show and thank you for everyone who helped in any way: donating food, cooking hamburgers and hot dogs, making delicious home-baked desserts, donating raffle items, buying tickets for raffle items, manning booths and cheerfully doing any other jobs that arose. God bless all of you who attended and/or donated your time, money and/or goods. With your help, $5,898 was raised and will be given directly to Madison County cancer patients. If you wish more information, call Ramona Booth at 706-207-3283 or Sue Carithers at 706-207-7804.
Sincerely,
Ramona Booth
And the T.J. & Friends Cancer Foundation
