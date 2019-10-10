Dear Editor: The Madison County Library recently partnered with the Madison County School System to host Madison County Schools Family Night at the library Thursday, Sept. 19.
We had prizes, a special story time program with a guest reader, fire trucks, police and emergency vehicles to explore, a hot dog supper and more! Numbers indicate that around 360 people attended this event, which would not have been possible without the support of our Madison County community.
The library would like to thank everyone involved with this event. They are, in no particular order: Madison County School System media specialists Ginni Edwards, Whitney Green, Sara Bird, Kim Bartlett, Heather Hanley, Sally Marable and Patricia Carey; Sheriff Michael Moore and Deputy Adam Arnold; Madison County EMS; Shiloh and Harrison Fire Departments with special thanks to Raymond Sims and Ron McCurry for being our grill masters; the entire McCurry family and Travis Ward for helping with the food line; the Friends of the Madison County Library; our volunteers Marilyn Hilley, Leslie Hardeman, and Laura Minish; the Comer Lions Club for donations of fair tickets; and First Citizens Bank of Danielsville for the use of their grill. We also want to thank Hardee’s, Marketplace of Danielsville, Classic City Orthodontics, Ryan Melton, Friends of the Madison County Library, Madison County Recreation Department and Broad River Assembly for their donations of food and paper products for this event. We also thank our community organizations represented in the Jere Ayers room during the event – Classic City Orthodontics, Medlink Colbert, the Madison County Health Department, Harmony House, UGA Project FREE; Dolly Parton Imagination Library; and Union Christian Academy.
The Madison County Library is overcome with gratitude at the outpouring of support from the community for this event. Thank you all very, very much.
Sincerely,
Jennifer Ivey
Branch manager and staff of the Madison County Library
