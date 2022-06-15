Dear Editor: I would like to say thank you to the following churches and business for their generous support of our class of 2022 McKinney-Vento graduates: Anchor Church, Colbert First Baptist Church, Gordon's United Methodist Church, Meadow Baptist Church, Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, Trinity Baptist Church, Ingles Market and various Individual donors.
Your gifts and support were a tremendous blessing to each of these students. Thank you for your generosity and desire to help celebrate these special graduates
Sincerely,
Eunice Barbaree
Madison County Schools Homeless Liaison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.