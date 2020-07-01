Dear Editor: Thank you to all of the residents, elected and appointed officials of Madison County who joined together in the effort to stop the burning of carcinogenic railroad ties at the GRP biomass plant near Colbert. Our hard and diligent work paid off when the bill, to ban the burning of creosote for power generation statewide, passed both House and Senate unanimously on June 25. Special thanks to Georgia Representative Alan Powell who heard our plea for help and introduced HB 857 early this year.
I also thank The Madison County Journal for factual and fair reporting and commend the newspaper for offering "both sides" of an issue. Such was the case in the June 25 edition of the MCJ. Both the front page article (Former Veolia manager talks about life at GRP plant) and the third-page article (EPD takes action on wastewater problems at GRP plant) gave GRP an opportunity to respond to both insider allegations and an EPD consent order which resulted in a $16,800 fine. In both cases, V.P. Carey Davis' rhetoric that the plant is "environmentally safe"..."they exceed regulatory standards for environmental and employee safety"...they don't agree with the consent order but "they chose to sign (it) to further demonstrate its priority of cooperation and transparency" is far from reality. Mr. Davis, stop offering us lame excuses. You "chose to pay the fine" because the "photos and videos documenting serious risks to the environment by five different citizens on 25 different occasions" cannot be disputed. You received all those EPD violations and enforcement actions because you were violating the Clean Air and Clean Water Act repeatedly. And please stop telling us "we don't understand how biomass plants work." We clearly understand how they are supposed to work and how the GRP plant doesn't work.
Sincerely,
Ruth Ann Tesanovich
Colbert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.