Dear Editor: I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation and thanks to all who supported the campaign to rid our state of the burning of creosote-treated wood products. Without the emails to legislators, support, signatures on our petitions, and the likes and shares on our social media – HB857 would not have passed. When we needed action, we got it! To flood an elected official’s inbox and voicemail with requests to support specific bills truly makes a difference. Thank you!
I love living in Madison County and I am fiercely protective of its beauty. Most everyone I know out here feels the same. So I urge you, get involved! On a regular basis I read about regular folks like us dealing with big industry pollution across America. Some win and some are still fighting. The work of the Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) is far from done, we will continue to watch and advocate for clean air, land, and water. We believe that the right to quality of life should not be swept aside for the almighty dollar. If citizens stand firm we can send a message that Madison County will not tolerate pollution. That is my greatest hope.
MC Proud.
Sincerely,
Gina Ward,
Co-Chair, Madison County Clean Power Coalition
