Dear Editor: Thank you to the following churches for their generous support of our 12 McKinney-Vento graduates of the Class of 2020: Anchor Bible Church, Colbert First Baptist Church, Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, Meadow Baptist Church, New Town Baptist Church, Riverside Baptist Church, Sword of the Spirit Baptist Church, Trinity Baptist Church and various individual community members.
Your gifts and support were a tremendous blessing to each of these students.
Thank you for your generosity and your desire to help celebrate these 12 special graduates.
Sincerely,
Loren Metts
Homeless Liaison for Madison County Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.