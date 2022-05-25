Dear Editor: The Madison-Oglethorpe Stream Team (MOST), a group of certified Georgia Adopt-A-Stream volunteers, recently went to a small stream on Waggoner's Grove Church Road to perform monthly water quality monitoring tests.
We were horrified to see that someone had thrown a bag of garbage and a dead dog off the bridge and onto the stream bank. The stench was almost unbearable. We called the Madison County Sheriff and they immediately sent Deputy Glenn Cowan out. He went above and beyond the call of duty when he climbed down onto the muddy stream bank next to the odiferous dog in order to recover the bag of garbage. He then proceeded to sort through the entire bag, hoping to find some identification but to no avail. He was very competent, detailed and nice! We learned from Deputy Cowan that the fine for littering in Madison County is $1,000 and we all wished that the culprit had been caught. A big thanks goes out to Deputy Cowan and the Madison County Sheriff Department for promptly and thoroughly investigating this crime.
Sincerely,
Ruth Ann Tesanovich, Colbert
Gina Ward, Hull
GA Adopt-A-Stream Volunteers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.