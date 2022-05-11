Dear Editor: In 2020, concerned citizens of Franklin and Madison County banded together to fight the pollution resulting from burning creosote railway ties at “twin sister” biomass plants near Carnesville and Colbert. Georgia House Rep, Alan Powell (District 32), heard our pleas for help, wrote legislation, which was unanimously passed by the General Assembly, and now burning creosote for power generation in Georgia is illegal. Rep. Powell works for the local people and with over 30 years of experience, he knows how to navigate the legislative maze. Our group of concerned citizens recently won a Georgia Water Coalition Clean 13 award (www.gawater.org/clean-13) for our activism and getting this environmental legislation passed. Thanks to Representative Powell and Franklin and Madison County BOC’s for standing with your citizens. This award belongs to you too!
Sincerely,
Ruth Ann Tesanovich
Madison County Clean Power Coalition
Colbert
