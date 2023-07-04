As a resident of Madison County, I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to the County Road Department for the above and beyond repairs to my drainage problem at my residence. Months prior to mid-June of this year as all in the county know, we have been inundated with extremely high amounts of rainfall, some of which is the worst I’ve witnessed since living here for over 14 years!
Realizing how large the county is and with a small department to service all the county maintained roads, bridges, mowing and who knows what else these folks are called upon to do, I had a drainage problem at my driveway and it was way beyond my means to repair. Upon review, the task was to have the entire section of pipe removed and replaced due to being completely blocked.
Under the guidance of Mr. Derrick Horne, he and his crew within just a couple of hours repaired everything expeditiously and even added additional gravel to my driveway and he called personally to ensure that they were there to address my problem ensuring that this drainage problem would not be a factor and a bother to me for a long time to come.
I want to say a personal “Thank you Mr. Horne” to you, Eileen (at the office), and your crew for a job very well done.
