Dear Editor: The Madison County Road Department has just done the best maintenance on Lake Deerfield Road since I have lived there for nearly 14 years. It's been a bit hit or miss in the past, but my two-mile road has been relatively well kept up compared to many other dirt roads in the county that are in terrible condition. Recently, the potholes and bumps had become way more numerous and deeper than ever before. I'd like to thank the road department for finally getting it right this time, even that forever bump near the telephone utility post near the corner of Doe Run is finally gone. Good job, guys!
With the new bipartisan infrastructure bill recently passed, there is now hope that dirt roads will be paved. Let's plan for it in the most efficient way possible.
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Hull
