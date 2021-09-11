Dear Editor: The Madison County Library would like to thank our local business partners for supporting us during this year’s Library Card Sign-Up Month campaign. The following discounts are being offered to library cardholders during the month of September: five percent off of over-the-counter items at The Medicine Shoppe and 10 percent off at FFS Pets, Pig Skins, and Kart Wheel Coffee.
We encourage community members who do not yet have a library card to take advantage of Library Card Sign-Up Month by visiting the library with ID and proof of mailing address to register for a card. Anyone who receives their first library card or renews their library card will be automatically entered to win one of our door prizes — generously donated by Pig Skins and The Medicine Shoppe. Community members with an active library card can enter our prize drawing when they support one of our local business partners this month. Call or stop by the library for more details.
The Madison County Library greatly appreciates the support of our local business partners!
Sincerely,
Jennifer Ivey
Branch manager
Madison County Library
