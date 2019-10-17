Dear Editor: The Madison Area Resource Team (MART)/ Family Connection would like to thank all those who contributed or assisted in any way to help make this year’s Back to School Supply Drive and Rally a big success, including: Action, Inc., Amerigroup, Anchor Bible Church, Julie Buffalo, Care Source, Christian Balloon Ministry: David and Peggy Whitehead, Colbert United Methodist Church, Danielsville Baptist Church, Danielsville Evangelical Church, Danielsville United Methodist Church, Steve and Janis Ellis, Foothills Charter School, Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Harmony House Child Advocacy Center, Ingles, Jackson EMC, Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, Carlos and Debbie McDonald, Madison County Chamber of Commerce and member businesses, Madison County DFCS, Madison County Extension Service/4-H, Madison County Food Bank, Madison County Health Department, Madison County Journal, Madison County Library, Madison County Mentor Program, Madison County Pastor and Laymen Fellowship, Madison County Rotary Club, Marketplace of Danielsville, Med Link, Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, Mount Herman Presbyterian Church, Betty Pallas, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Neese, Pilot Club of Madison County, Project Free, Project Safe, Shane’s Rib Shack, Teen Matters, The Cottage, Union Baptist Church, Wesley Chapel Community Church, Wesley Chapel Men’s Group, Zeb’s BBQ, several anonymous business and personal donations, and all the MART members and agency representatives who worked so tirelessly to make the event a success. We would especially like to thank all the friends and relatives of MART members who helped with preparations and at the Rally.
Also, we would like to thank Jackson EMC, Madison County Food Bank, Madison County Health Department, and Med Link for the door prizes.
We would also like to thank superindent Michael Williams, assistant superintendents Jody Goodroe and Amanda Wommack, and the employees of the Madison County School System for all their support, participation, books and parent information, and we would especially like to thank Georgie Bullock, Doug Wood, Quowanna Mattox, Britt Beaver and the staff of Madison County Middle School for all their help and the use of the facility.
Because of everyone’s generosity, hard work, and cooperation over 430 students received needed school supplies and over 700 parents, students and community members were able to participate at the event.
Sincerely,
Ryan Melton
For the Madison Area Resource Team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.