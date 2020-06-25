Dear Editor: I would like to take this time and thank you for turning out to voice your opinion in the June 9 election. We had a very successful election day and that is because of you the voter as well as our poll workers. Congratulations to the winners and for those candidates that didn’t win thank you for running clean campaigns and for your willingness to put Madison County first.
I want to thank several people that helped make our election day a successful day:
Thank you to all of our awesome poll workers, we had a couple of hiccups first thing in the morning, but we got through them and I could not ask for more dedicated poll workers! Often times you go unrecognized and no one knows the long hours and dedication that you put into your work on Election Day.
My office staff and extra staff that we had to pull in because of the volume of absentee ballots. I could not have accomplished by job without any of you. I appreciate and love each one of you. You too are not recognized as you should be for your dedication to your job! Also, a big “thank you” to my board members for your help and support.
Thank you to Ron Kaes/Paparonni’s and Sheriff Michael Moore for providing lunch and supper for our staff. To those candidates that thanked us for doing our jobs and although it is our job it is very encouraging to hear your kind words and have you support!
Thank you to Zach Mitcham and the Mainstreet Newspapers for getting our ads published and any other correspondence that was needed.
Thanks again to all of our voters for being so patient with all of us. We are here to serve the public and appreciate your kindness.
Please feel to contact us if you have any questions and remember we will have a runoff Aug. 11. Early voting will begin July 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 7 at our office, 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville, GA
Sincerely,
Tracy Dean
Chairperson
Madison County Board of Elections
