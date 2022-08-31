One of the most difficult conversations we have today falls under the topic of abortion. Multiple arguments contribute to the discussion, with all sides holding to ethical and moral beliefs. But especially today, discussions are muddied by misinformation, and discord is exacerbated by political ideologies.

An abortion is the expulsion of a fetus from the uterus before it has reached the stage of viability. There are two types. The first is “spontaneous abortion,” commonly known as miscarriage. The second type is “induced abortion” or “therapeutic abortion,” where the pregnancy is terminated by either chemical or mechanical means. The earliest induced abortions recorded are 1500BC in ancient Egypt.

