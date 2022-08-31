One of the most difficult conversations we have today falls under the topic of abortion. Multiple arguments contribute to the discussion, with all sides holding to ethical and moral beliefs. But especially today, discussions are muddied by misinformation, and discord is exacerbated by political ideologies.
An abortion is the expulsion of a fetus from the uterus before it has reached the stage of viability. There are two types. The first is “spontaneous abortion,” commonly known as miscarriage. The second type is “induced abortion” or “therapeutic abortion,” where the pregnancy is terminated by either chemical or mechanical means. The earliest induced abortions recorded are 1500BC in ancient Egypt.
Induced abortions have continued since ancient Egyptian times, on all continents, regardless of religion, law, or politics. Since then, access to safe, medically induced abortion has evolved to where the procedure has been established as a human right by numerous international frameworks. Further, approximately 72 countries worldwide have removed abortion restrictions. The United States is one of only a few countries worldwide that has gone backwards, increasing severe restrictions on abortions.
In the US and elsewhere, these abortion restriction laws drive abortions underground. Desperate women will continue to seek abortions, and abortions will still be performed. The only difference is poor women are unfairly impacted. Women with financial resources can travel to another state within the US, and those with passports can fly out of the country to obtain a safe and legal abortion. But poor women, those with limited access to quality healthcare and finances, are either stuck with forced pregnancy or a backstreet abortion.
The decision made by a woman to have an abortion is not an easy one, but it’s ultimately hers to make. Many studies done worldwide show abortion rates neither increase nor decrease, regardless of the law. Multiple research studies within the US indicate that approximately 65% support a woman’s right to choose – that the decision should remain between her and her doctor.
So, is there a solution to this debate? Yes, sort of. We can support politicians who support women. To that end, we can follow what has worked in the US and elsewhere: 1) comprehensive sexuality education that includes emphasis on self-esteem, plus medically accurate information about abstinence and contraception; 2) insurance coverage of and public funding for family planning services; 3) greater access to emergency contraception (which prevents pregnancy and does not cause abortion); and 4) programs that curb domestic violence and sexual abuse.
These steps have a proven record of drastically reducing unintended pregnancies. My concern is recent GOP politics does not reflect the will of the people relative to reproductive rights. We should vote for politicians who want to work to make abortions safe, legal, and rare. That’s why I’m voting the Democratic ticket this fall.
