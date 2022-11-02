Dear Editor: The upcoming midterm election is very important in determining if the real Republican Party takes back their control or whether the MAGA Trump followers take success in the midterms as approval by Georgians that they should keep control of the Republican Party.

I have many friends who have identified themselves as Republicans for years. I, myself, have voted for Republican politicians that I felt were the best choice for the job they were seeking. My Republican friends have repeatedly talked about being insulted by the television ads promoting Republican candidates. They are endorsing a senate candidate who put a gun to his wife’s head and threatened to kill her. A friend of mine told me if he voted for that candidate, he would be telling his son it was okay to do that. He would be telling his daughters that they should consider that behavior acceptable. They have a candidate running for Lieutenant Governor who signed his name to a fake electors list that was going to Washington to invalidate the legal election results. I believe the FBI is checking this out. The Republicans have a candidate for Attorney General who brags about putting bad guys in jail. However, he seems to have looked over Trump’s call to the Georgia Secretary of State asking for a few more votes.

