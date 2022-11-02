Dear Editor: The upcoming midterm election is very important in determining if the real Republican Party takes back their control or whether the MAGA Trump followers take success in the midterms as approval by Georgians that they should keep control of the Republican Party.
I have many friends who have identified themselves as Republicans for years. I, myself, have voted for Republican politicians that I felt were the best choice for the job they were seeking. My Republican friends have repeatedly talked about being insulted by the television ads promoting Republican candidates. They are endorsing a senate candidate who put a gun to his wife’s head and threatened to kill her. A friend of mine told me if he voted for that candidate, he would be telling his son it was okay to do that. He would be telling his daughters that they should consider that behavior acceptable. They have a candidate running for Lieutenant Governor who signed his name to a fake electors list that was going to Washington to invalidate the legal election results. I believe the FBI is checking this out. The Republicans have a candidate for Attorney General who brags about putting bad guys in jail. However, he seems to have looked over Trump’s call to the Georgia Secretary of State asking for a few more votes.
Then there is the Senator from South Carolina who is fighting to keep from testifying before a Georgia investigation into his behavior concerning election results. What about the Republican county election supervisor who allowed mysterious visitors to go into the polling station and allowed them access to the voting machines software?
I guess they get free passes because they are Republicans. Then the ads blaming Democrats for the inflation problems never mention that for months the inflation was driven by high gas costs. Don’t take my word but go online and check out the billions of dollars of profit the oil companies have raked in this year. When Biden and the Democrats told the oil companies this was unacceptable, gas prices went down all summer. But food prices and other retail items did not. Check out the 2022 profits for your favorite grocery store or home repair business. Could corporate greed explain the continuing inflation? My Republican friends said the ad saying the Democrats gave Covid relief checks to violent criminals in jail really bothers them. Personally I thought those checks were sent to the bank or address listed on filers income tax returns. I can’t believe many violent inmates filed their income taxes that year or ever.
The final insult being hurled at Georgians are the recent ads criticizing the Democrats “woke” agenda. Really? If you are a Georgia voter, this is something you should be insulted by. Georgia has always had a reputation as being progressive, accepting of everybody of any religion, sexuality, political convictions and general beliefs. Georgia is known for Southern hospitality not hate. Anytime you see the word “woke” or “cancel culture,” you are looking at an attempt to promote hate and divisiveness. Don’t take my word. Look it up and understand it before you vote. My Republicans friends decided to either vote for Democratic candidates only or not at all. Everybody’s vote reflects their personal beliefs as always. What does your vote tell everybody about you?
