Dear Editor: It was a surprise when our daughter phoned the other morning to tell us that "something was going on" at the Georgia Guidestones. Later we learned that the Guidestones had been severely damaged by a bomb and because of the damage had to be demolished completely.
The granite monument that was called the Georgia Guidestones had stood near the Elbert and Hart county lines for over forty years proclaiming a message that was supposed to guide us into a better world. The message contained in the inscriptions that were upon the Guidestones sounded good to most people who quickly read them without considering the implications should they actually be implemented. Let us take a few moments to consider some of those implications.
The inscriptions read as follows:
Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.
Guide reproduction wisely – improving fitness and diversity.
Unite humanity with a living new language.
Rule passion – faith – tradition – and all things with tempered reason.
Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.
Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.
Avoid petty laws and useless officials.
Balance personal rights with social duties.
Prize truth – beauty – love – seeking harmony with the infinite.
Be not a cancer on the Earth – Leave room for nature – Leave room for nature.
Number one, "Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.” Since the world's population is estimated to be almost eight billion people, the implementation of this would necessitate the elimination of over 90 percent of the world's population. How would this be done? Would you and your children be allowed to be part of this new world order, or would you be among those multitudes who would be eliminated?
The second, goes hand in hand with the first. It would require the implementation of eugenics programs like those of Nazi Germany. It would require that babies who would not improve “fitness and diversity” be aborted, or killed after they were born. People who have already been born who have mental or physical disabilities (and therefore would not improve “fitness and diversity”) would also have to be killed.
Decisions concerning reproduction would not be made by you, but would be made by and enforced by the government. Government would play God and decide who could reproduce and it would decide who lives and who dies.
Number three would try to undo what God did to stop the building of the Tower of Babel. A single world language would remove one of the restraints that have prevented man from doing all the evil that is in his heart.
The fourth would subjugate all beliefs and religions, including Christianity, to man's reasoning. Government would decide what you would be allowed believe.
Number five would establish a one-world government to “protect people” and a global court which would determine what is "fair" and "just.” This is a problem because it would be done apart from the word of God. We know that man has a very poor record of deciding what is “fair” and “just.”
Six begins with the lie, “Let all nations rule internally...” How can nations rule internally when number five establishes a government that is to “protect the people?” A nation would not be controlled by its people and a nation would not be free to do what is best for the people under such a government. The new government would have the final say in all matters, not the people or the government they choose. A “world court” would subjugate the nations. Such a court would have to use force to enforce its rulings.
Seven sounds good, but who decides which laws are "petty" and which officials are "useless?” Our form of government and our laws would be replaced by a powerful world government which would impose its laws upon us.
The eighth would empower this new world order to decide what your “social duties” are and compel you to perform those duties. This is an attempt to negate that great, self-evident truth that your rights come from God, not man. The Declaration of Independence states that we are “...endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights...” You have the right to decide for yourself what your duties are.
Number nine substitutes the Globalist's New Age religion for all other religions including Christianity.
Ten - People, who are created by God in the image of God would be considered to be "a cancer on the earth" if they do not embrace the worship of nature.
If this system of government is imposed upon the people of this world, then they that disagree with its agenda would certainly not not be among the seven percent chosen to continue living. After all, they would be "a cancer on the earth".
For these reasons I believe the message on the Guidestones is a new age, Satanic message which, if followed, would result in the enslavement and eventual destruction of the human race.
Our nation is descending into conflict and chaos.
No matter what you see or hear, or how good something may seem to be, do not be deceived. The Bible directs us to God's only begotten Son, Jesus Christ. Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved. Believe in your heart that Jesus died and is risen from the dead and God will save you.
Be strong, because Jesus is Lord. He will never leave you nor forsake you.
Sincerely,
Glenn Guest
Pastor, Shiloh Baptist Church
