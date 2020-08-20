Dear Editor: It is time for rural America to act by contacting our elected officials. My neighbors and I are deeply concerned about the actions of the new Postmaster General of the United States to dismantle and privatize the Postal Service. We feel the U.S. Mail is the lifeblood of us who live in the country. We rely on it for gathering our mail and for accountable delivery of the mail, including our prescriptions, bills, and ballots in this pandemic.
We do not want to lose our local postmaster. We know our mail carriers by their first names. They are neighbors and they are appreciated. We do not want United Parcel Service, Federal Express, or Amazon taking over. We do not want our mailboxes removed.
The establishment of the U.S. Postal Service is written in the Constitution of the United States. It also tasks Congress with funding it. It is as important for domestic security as the Armed Forces are for national security. The Armed Forces are well funded because the men and women serving must have the tools and training to handle any threat no matter what the cost in money. Every day our lives depend on having the very best military we can build. Similarly, our domestic security and every facet of our daily lives rely on our mail being delivered on time by the U.S. Post Office. Some functions of government are way too important to be handed over to private citizens or for-profit corporations. We must ask our representatives in Washington to take strong action to prevent the privatization of the Post Office. We must fund the Post Office as we fund the Defense Department. There is no price tag on our security. The value of these two national institutions should be judged by effectiveness. Neither should ever be judged simply by profit margins. The U.S Postal service unites us as a people, provides every citizen with essential communication, and fuels our economy. It is a U.S. institution formed not for profit but, rather, for serving the people. We need to give our postal workers the funding and tools they need to always make sure the U.S. Mail goes through.
Sincerely,
Bruce Gandy
Comer
