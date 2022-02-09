Dear Editor: I hope our lawmakers in Georgia are smart enough not to pass a law banning the teaching of “critical race theory” (CRT) in our public schools. It would be an unnecessary law. The term has been completely misunderstood and mis-applied. I learned about critical race theory when I took a graduate course many years ago that was offered by the University of Alabama. The word “critical” does not refer to being critical of people, but refers to critical thinking about the application of laws in our society as they relate to race. The word “theory” refers to how the law could work to perpetuate racial inequality, or how it could be used to promote racial equality. This topic, CRT, is usually taught in graduate law schools, not in undergraduate curricula. I have never seen CRT mentioned in any syllabus in K-12 school systems anywhere.
I believe, however, that the history of racism in our society is a valuable topic to be taught in schools. We should not ignore the history of mistreatment and many contributions of White immigrants from many countries, Native Americans, African Americans, Latinos, Asians, and other groups that are part of our great culture. History unlearned is more likely to be repeated.
Sincerely,
Dave Ramsey
