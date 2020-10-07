Dear Editor: How hard will you fight for the things that are important to you? Children will wage bloody battles over a toy. Mothers will put on “tiger mom” for their children. Men will risk their lives for freedom.
So what is important enough to fight for?
In 2007, my family waged a financial battle to get to our “Beulah Land” in Madison County. We prayed, did without, and finally found our forever home. The very framework of our home is adorned with scriptures that reiterate the promises of God that we claimed when we took the leap into Madison County.
We dove right in, found a church, began making friends, and found ways to serve our brothers and sisters in community. We hosted parties, attended soccer games, and even served a few of you hotdogs at the football games. We also found kin in the county. We put down roots.
Then Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) moved to town. Noisy. Stinky. Deadly. They made statements about being good neighbors yet did nothing to remediate the situation. They made statements about the hazards of living close to their operations, which were false. They did exactly as they pleased and enjoyed the blessings of our county officials. We, the people, were admonished, talked down to, and reprimanded all for the sake of tax revenue. But that’s old news.
Here is the latest that you may not know. GRP told The Madison County Journal:
“frankly we’re not going to invest another nickel into Madison or Franklin County until…we get a better reception for our efforts, because it’s not been a two-way street.”
I am amazed at the audacity of that statement. They trashed a community. That same community is still listening to their noise 24/7. It keeps us up at night. It prevents us from enjoying our investment. It, quite honestly, makes us crazy. Now they hope to eventually expand and produce activated carbon (made from a variety of products including coal) when they can’t even meet the performance standard of 58 megawatts for Georgia Power. They have yet to mitigate the noise pollution and in our experience only straighten up when they are in trouble.
So, that’s why you will continue to hear from me. I have nothing to offer to my community but a sheer determination to empower others to use their voice against environmental injustice. I have no formal education, but my boots are on the ground. My fight started in my backyard but it extended to yours and all of rural Georgia.
So I ask again, what is worth fighting for? Generations of memories or tax revenue? Clean air and water or tax revenues? I choose the things money can’t buy.
Your neighbor.
Sincerely,
Gina Ward
Co-chair, Madison County Clean Power Coalition
