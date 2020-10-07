Dear Editor: Requested absentee ballots for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election are being mailed, and early in-person voting starts Oct. 12. In last few weeks, I have talked to several people in Madison County who had questions about voting in the upcoming general election. Many of the questions were about the voting process and were being asked by those who had voted in the primary.
Generally the question was, “If I voted in the primary election, do I have to vote for candidates in that same party in the general election?”
The answer to that question is “no.” Just because you voted on a particular party’s ballot in the primary election does not mean that you have to vote for that same party’s nominees in the general election. The primary election is only a nominating election used to select candidates from a specific party. Winning a party's nomination is only the first step in the election process. A process that was designed to give us choices and a say in shaping the future of our community.
The general election is the election in which voters get to make their final choice. For each position on the general election ballot, you can only vote for and select one candidate. You can vote for any candidate on the ballot regardless of how you may have voted during the primary.
My advice to all Madison County voters is to use your vote wisely. Learn about your candidates and what they actually stand for. Select a person you can trust, the one that is the most qualified, and that in your opinion is the best person to serve and represent You in the office they are seeking. Your vote is your voice, please make you voice heard. Vote!
Sincerely,
Clyde Verhine
Colbert
