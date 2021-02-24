Dear Editor: The recent historically severe winter outbreak in the central and southern Plains and Midwest didn't mean to start such a ruckus, but it did.
In the midst of all the political finger-pointing, the toll in lives and insured and uninsured property losses continues to mount. This was indeed a generational if not centurial event. It rivals the 1993 blizzard in the Eastern states, known as the "storm of the century.” Poor Texas. How woefully unprepared they were on so many fronts. Reminds me of Atlanta in the great freeze up in January 2014. But to add insult to injury, those advocating a linkage to man-caused climate change have not missed the opportunity to basically say, "I told you so.” But what is the link of this severe cold outbreak to man's carbon output? I don't see it. This was a weather event. It was forecast days in advance. In fact we pointed out in last month's weather article that severe cold outbreaks frequently follow events called "sudden stratospheric warming" high in the atmosphere, and we needed to be on the lookout for the likelihood of more cold outbreaks later in January or February.
Joe Bastardi, meteorologist at WeatherBELL Analytics who specializes in long-range forecasting, said this on Twitter on Feb. 10, four days before the event in the southern Plains: "quite frankly, if the GFS [a much-used weather model] is right and I think it has a shot, in terms of extremes meteorologically, this is the winter equal to a cat 5 hurricane hit in the hurricane season for Texas and the deep south.” Is weather-man Joe some kind of Nostradamus? Is he a weather prophet? No. This severe cold was predictable because he (and other forecasters) had seen this pattern before in the climate records.
Also on Feb. 10 he tweeted, "The State of Texas is going to be tested on so many levels, I hope gvt and EMA is ready." He also posted a map comparing this outbreak to the great cold outbreak of February, 1899. They were very similar. The cold in 1899 actually hit our part of the world as well, giving Atlanta it's coldest all-time temperature of -9. Just in case you didn't know, atmospheric CO2 was much less in 1899. But we had pretty much the same results 122 years later. How can that be? Apples and oranges, you say? That was then, this is now, you say? Then prove that this cold outbreak was caused (directly or indirectly) by man's carbon output and 1899 wasn't. You can't. No one can. Unfortunately, though, this is the mantra of those in the climate change catastrophe movement: nearly every severe event is to some degree our fault. The climate records stand, however, like a wall to challenge such thinking. Everything cannot be climate change. Heat, cold, floods, drought, blizzards, hurricanes, tornadoes and long stretches of calm are normal variants (sometimes extreme) of climate, which is weather averaged out over a long period. And that's all they will ever be.
If I don't miss my guess, we will have some severe heat and drought in some of these very same areas in the near future (within the next five years, I think), and the blame game will erupt again.
Sincerely,
Mark Jenkins
Danielsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.