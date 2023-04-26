Dear Editor: This is a letter of gratitude to Zach Mitcham for encouraging a culture of honesty, kindness, and respect in his years as editor of the Madison County Journal. I am especially thankful for his opinion columns and coverage of efforts to remember the lynching of Lint (or Lent) Shaw, an African American farmer, husband, and father of 11 who was kidnapped from Royston jail and lynched in Colbert 87 years ago.

On Tuesday, April 28, 1936, more than two dozen men posed for photographs at the scene of the crime. Yet, even with photographic evidence, Shaw’s murder was never thoroughly investigated on a local, state, or national level. For any readers who are unfamiliar with this story, I encourage you to search the Madison Journal’s online archive and to read the 2018 USA Today article by Shondiin Silversmith who wrote about Evan Lewis, Shaw’s great-grandson who came to Georgia searching for answers.

