Dear Editor: This is a letter of gratitude to Zach Mitcham for encouraging a culture of honesty, kindness, and respect in his years as editor of the Madison County Journal. I am especially thankful for his opinion columns and coverage of efforts to remember the lynching of Lint (or Lent) Shaw, an African American farmer, husband, and father of 11 who was kidnapped from Royston jail and lynched in Colbert 87 years ago.
On Tuesday, April 28, 1936, more than two dozen men posed for photographs at the scene of the crime. Yet, even with photographic evidence, Shaw’s murder was never thoroughly investigated on a local, state, or national level. For any readers who are unfamiliar with this story, I encourage you to search the Madison Journal’s online archive and to read the 2018 USA Today article by Shondiin Silversmith who wrote about Evan Lewis, Shaw’s great-grandson who came to Georgia searching for answers.
Mitcham’s columns and coverage in our local paper emphasized the importance of finding the courage and the heart to have honest and difficult conversations. The men in the photo are all long dead, but it is up to us, the living residents of Madison County, to find the answers and tell the truth about who they were and what brought them to that tree.
Mitcham’s coverage inspired me to reach out to Lewis and begin asking local residents about the lynching and the photos. In 2021, I began working toward an MFA degree in Narrative Nonfiction at the Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia. My research and writing about Shaw’s lynching have become a large part of my capstone project. Last April, John and Dee Cole Vodicka and members of their Sunday School class at Occonee Street Methodist Church held a service of remembrance for Shaw. I shared a bit of my research at that point. Since then, I have continued to dig through archival materials and interview local residents and descendants of Madison County residents. Some have shared memories of their parents talking about the lynching in hushed tones, and others never heard a thing about it.
In thanking Mitcham and the Madison County Journal for pressing Madison County Journal readers to help identify the men in the photo, I want to acknowledge that the work is not done. As I continue to research and write a book about this moment in our history, I urge anyone with old photo albums, journals, newspapers, or personal history of Madison County from the mid-1930s to please email me at lentshawmemorial@gmail.com We can’t erase the horror of what happened that cruel April night in 1936, but together we can learn the truth and build a kinder tomorrow.
Note: Guess is a contributor to Bigger Than Bravery: Black Resilience and Reclamation in a Time of Pandemic. She is the recipient of the Georgia Writers Association John Lewis writing grant for non-fiction and will earn her MFA in Narrative Nonfiction at the University of Georgia in August.
