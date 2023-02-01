Dear Editor: Adversity does not create strength. Often adversity cultivates strength,

more often, however, it simply reveals strength. The struggles of the last few years are certainly proof of that. While some kids and adults alike have grown accustomed to excuses and become fatalistic or apathetic, many others have refused to let any circumstances outside of their control affect their attitudes and have chosen instead to grow stronger in the midst of the struggles. I don’t think I’ve seen greater proof of the resilience and determination of this second group of individuals than the students of the MCHS Theater program in the last few weeks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.