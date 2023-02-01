Dear Editor: Adversity does not create strength. Often adversity cultivates strength,
more often, however, it simply reveals strength. The struggles of the last few years are certainly proof of that. While some kids and adults alike have grown accustomed to excuses and become fatalistic or apathetic, many others have refused to let any circumstances outside of their control affect their attitudes and have chosen instead to grow stronger in the midst of the struggles. I don’t think I’ve seen greater proof of the resilience and determination of this second group of individuals than the students of the MCHS Theater program in the last few weeks.
Due to circumstances beyond their control, the MC Theater students were tasked with the production, choreography, direction, and acting of Newsies Jr. almost entirely on their own. From the first moment, they were undaunted by the challenge and sought to prove that the theater program has always been about the students. Kailey Avera, a senior and veteran leader, put together some of the most impressive and challenging dance sequences that highlighted her creative vision. Tripp Leffler, a talented pianist and junior at MCHS, was tasked with organizing the music, and despite the incredible vocal talents of the cast, he was able to help the entire ensemble make their individual performances even better.
The biggest responsibility in leadership, however, fell to Micah Trump, who won “Best Actor” at both the sub-region and region competitions this year. He not only played the lead role of Jack, but he directed the play as well. Despite the numerous challenges that accompany taking on so much responsibility, Micah remained unmovably optimistic and consistently encouraging to his peers. During practices when his castmates missed a cue or fumbled a line, he immediately reassured them, never doubting that the final product would be something special. That confidence was well-founded. Despite the rehearsal two days before opening night taking nearly three hours, by the time the curtains came down on the night of the first performance, the production was one of the best in MCHS history.
But the three directors were not the only leaders — each night before the crew took the stage, a different senior delivered a speech to the players about the adversity they’d overcome and all they had left to prove. They are a collection of incredibly talented young men and women, but their greatest talent was their ability to put individual concerns aside and work together to accomplish something special.
What the cast of Newsies achieved is much more than just an awesome play. It is a reminder of the incredible potential and resolve of our youth if we believe in them. It is important to note that the cast had the support and confidence of Johnathan Harris and the rest of the MCHS administration, who stayed late and paid for meals during the final practices. The cast was also blessed with the aid of Kasey Solis, the MCMS drama teacher who stepped in to aid with direction as well. The parents of the cast were, of course, also unfailingly supportive as well. Here in Madison County one of the primary reasons our young men and women are so successful, regardless of their chosen pursuit, is because we empower them. They believe in themselves because we believe in them first.
To each and every member of the Newsies cast – well done and thank you. You were an inspiration and a reminder that the proper response to a challenge is always confidence, courage and commitment.
