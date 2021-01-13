Dear Editor: I thought that when people said “Blue Lives Matter,” that they mattered all the time. Now I see that they only matter when rogue cops are killing Black people.
Last year, there were 307 police officer fatalities in the United States (189 were from Covid 19). We added one to this year's total, with Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick's death by a fire extinguisher smashed into his head. His killer(s) called him a traitor because he went to work that day and was doing his job. I wonder if they thought he was a traitor when he was on duty in Iraq, or did he suddenly become a traitor when he attempted to protect all of our elected Congress? It wasn’t just Democrats hiding from the mob; Republican representatives were ducking behind their seats, too.
None of those Republicans whom Officer Sicknick protected thought that it was a group of peaceful law-abiding patriots who were breaking down the doors. He bought them time to get away, just like every sworn police officer buys you time, every day, to live your life in peace.
One of the President’s supporters said: “This is not America. They’re shooting at us. They’re supposed to shoot BLM, but they're shooting the patriots.”
I agree completely with the first part of that statement.
This is not America.
Sincerely,
Chip Chandler
Carlton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.