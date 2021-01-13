Dear Editor: Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) and all those that helped bring GRP to this county knew what kind of impact an operation such as GRP would have on people close by it (GRP).
How could they not know? But they put the plant in our neighborhood anyway. I invite anyone to come to my home and see what I see 24/7, smell what I smell many times, and hear what I hear many times, many times when I am trying to sleep or enjoy being outside. As I look out my back door at night it looks like a small city. I want all those responsible to put themselves in our shoes, I don't think they would tolerate what we have been through and are going through.
We been here since 1986, we worked hard for our property and we surely did not buy land to have an operation such as GRP wish we had not bought it.
Sincerely,
Ted Fowler
Colbert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.