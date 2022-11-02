LETTER: Tired of Democrats’ letter writing

Dear Editor: The Democrat’s letter-writing ploy is so tiresome. I read them, hoping for a change from their usual errors in facts and logic, but this week I was disappointed again. In comparison, George Pate’s Oct. 20th letter was quite factual and logical. His accurate letter was a long list of damages the Democrats have foisted on us. I won’t list them all, but our painful inflation, the support and forcing of perverted ideas and policies, hostility to all things religious, massive amounts of deadly drugs coming across the US /Mexico border, millions of illegal immigrants are just a few. I cannot be persuaded to vote for more of these damages. The Democrats don’t even acknowledge the problems they created.

