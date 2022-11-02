LETTER: Tired of Democrats’ letter writing
Dear Editor: The Democrat’s letter-writing ploy is so tiresome. I read them, hoping for a change from their usual errors in facts and logic, but this week I was disappointed again. In comparison, George Pate’s Oct. 20th letter was quite factual and logical. His accurate letter was a long list of damages the Democrats have foisted on us. I won’t list them all, but our painful inflation, the support and forcing of perverted ideas and policies, hostility to all things religious, massive amounts of deadly drugs coming across the US /Mexico border, millions of illegal immigrants are just a few. I cannot be persuaded to vote for more of these damages. The Democrats don’t even acknowledge the problems they created.
In rebuttal to Clifford Craig [the fact man], please tell us the name of any police that were killed Jan. 6th. You won’t be able to, because there were none. There was however, an unarmed woman killed by a capital police guy. Why is it OK to kill an unarmed white woman, but it is a tragedy to kill a black man with a knife? I think that in both cases, this is wrong. Both people should be alive today. Both instances are a tragedy.
In rebuttal to Virginia Moss, is she spreading misinformation? She says that if we had a big change in our Republican-made laws, we could medically kill off people who want to kill themselves with legally assisted suicide. They wouldn’t have to do it themselves with guns. As to what you said about mental health, who is opposed to that? How can you make a blanket statement that Republicans are opposed to this with no evidence? The two parties might have a difference as to method of delivery, but I think the majority of Democrats and Republicans are in favor of more treatments for the mentally ill. Mental illness does not care who you voted for. It destroys your peace and family regardless. The Democrats control every branch of the federal government. What have they done about mental health? Not much. There are blue states that are totally Democrat controlled. What have they done about mental health? Not much. There are states that are totally Republican controlled. What have they done about mental health? Not much. It seems that this is a bipartisan failure. As for her statements about religion, she needs to read some documents written by our founding fathers and many Supreme Court decisions to see why she is wrong.
Come on Madison County Democrats! Please write a well-researched, logical letter that gives genuine weight to considering your view points. Convince me that I am wrong. I will save you Democrats some time though. You will never, ever convince me that boys should beat girls on the girls’ sports teams, and that allowing naked males in the girls locker rooms is acceptable. Can’t we just agree on this? Democrats pushing this obviously deranged policy just look evil and extreme. Conservative, loving parents care about our daughters. We will not sacrifice our daughters for your version of politically correct. We don’t want you to sacrifice your daughters either.
