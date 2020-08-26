Dear Editor: This is in response to Carey Davis, Executive Vice President of Georgia Renewable Power (GRP). The citizens of Colbert would appreciate it greatly if you would quit making statements like the ones listed below. It's insulting and infuriating.
“GRP did not actively lobby against the bill nor will fight the bill in dedication to being a good steward to the community.”
“GRP will continue to work with the EPD and local legislators to ensure GRP is operating within its environmental limits and addressing community concerns.”
“Other facilities in the state continue to burn CTRT as it does not increase emissions.”
Naturally, I feel inclined to set the record straight.
GRP was very active in lobbying against the bill. When the bill was in committee, our people were there. Your people were there. Then, at the eleventh hour, your executives met with the governor in an effort to persuade him not to sign HB857. Can you explain how that is not lobbying?
I would like to know how you are addressing community concerns. I am part of the community and I have been extremely vocal about my concerns. If you are really concerned about the community, listen to what we say and make the changes that will restore our quality of life.
Finally, let’s clear this up. GRP Franklin and GRP Madison were the only biomass plants in the state that actually burn CTRT. I got my info from the head of the Georgia DNR’s Air Division.
Mr. Davis, if you truly want a harmonious relationship with our community, I have some friendly advice for you. Stop talking and start doing.
Sincerely,
Gina Ward
Co-chair, Madison Clean Power Coalition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.