Dear Editor: “If a person sins because he does not speak up when he hears a public charge to testify regarding something he has seen or learned about, he will be held responsible” (guilty) Leviticus 5:1 NIV.
We hear of shed blood in our streets every day and our consciences are seared — guilty.
We hear, see and celebrate abominations for which God destroyed nations in the past and we remain silent or even joy in them — guilty.
We pay taxes to support institutions that cast out God and teach and perform “essential services” that are abominations in the sight of the Lord God and we do not resist — guilty.
We lie by keeping silent to sin so we appear politically correct — guilty.
We are willing to take “free” government checks that were taken without permission from others (taxpayers) — guilty.
We must be reconciled that sin is a part of human nature and we are guilty a thousandfold over. Jesus Christ, the only one that knows man’s heart, never trusted human nature, yet he was not cynical, because he trusted in what he could do for human nature (Oswald Chamber). We are not innocent but we can be pure and holy by trusting in the shed blood of Jesus as payment for our sinful nature. Meanwhile, we must be reconciled to the fact that sin exists in our lives and in the world. If not, as Oswald Chamber’s states, “we will become complacent (accept it) and not be willing to battle against it.”
Seeing the unfathomable magnitude of our own sinfulness is what makes the depths of God’s love, mercy and grace so precious. For this, we fall on our knees and praise Him! Humbleness and the love of God are the characteristics of one who has been touched (redeemed) by Jesus. Then we rise-up to tell others of His wonderful work. Rise up. We need hope restored in America and it is available to all.
Sincerely,
Phil Dougherty
Madison County
