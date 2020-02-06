Dear Editor: I have been looking forward to what GRP has to say about what they are doing and now they finally have offered something. I have read it with interest and with as open a mind as I can muster after so much controversy. I want to believe that we have a good neighbor in our midst, a needed neighbor.
I learned here that GRP is now doing some things that they should have known were issues and didn’t until people complained. Why was there a “challenging start-up period”? Do they not know what they are doing? If they had communicated to the public in detail about how their start-up would go, what to expect and that it would last X period of time, neighbors may have not liked it, but might have tolerated it believing that all that misery and toxicity would not be ongoing. They didn’t communicate. Trust lost.
I learned that there is another company, National Salvage, operating at the plant, using GRP’s acreage to sort railroad ties out in the open, exposed to the weather, in enormous numbers. So, there are two operations going on at the GRP plant, not one. Few of us, if any, were aware of this until now. A little more trust lost.
I learned that the Georgia Environmental Protection Division has made 30 visits to the plant, but this was after citizen alarm notified them to check out GRP which they did and found many violations, forcing GRP to make changes which I assume they would not have made. Trust lost.
I learned that plant tours are offered; I’ve heard that management personnel are very friendly people. Of course they are. Tours are nothing but public relations opportunities where they can attempt to convince people that they are all good guys. Are they? I’m sure they all want to keep their jobs so they do their jobs very well. No trust gained.
“Modern plants are designed to incinerate or capture all chemicals or trace metals that may be in the wood when it is burned.” They may be designed to do so, but do they? And does GRP’s plant do this? This is the part that I can’t accept. Why? Trust is lost.
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
