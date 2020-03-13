Dear Editor: The Georgia legislature is considering doing away with Daylight Saving Time. I have despised this twice-a-year disruption since day one. No time is saved. No energy is saved. Nothing is saved.
The reason for it is to benefit recreational businesses like golfing, boating, fishing, skiing, outdoor venues, etc. They are the ones who pushed our politicians to pass this practice for them to make money, not we, the people, not farmers, not construction companies, not self-employed folks.
Government should not be forcing us all to go through life lockstep with one another. If any business wants to start their day at 7 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. in spring and change back in the fall (without changing any clocks at all), they should be perfectly free to do so. If they do not, they should not have to. If they want to start at 10 a.m., like most retail, and close at 7, 8, 9, 10 p.m. or never, they should be perfectly free to do so. How does changing the time benefit retail workers or farmers? Where is the savings in energy? There is no benefit to Daylight Saving Time.
Data clearly concludes that this practice is bad for our health in many ways, causing traffic accidents, heart attacks, decreased productivity and insomnia. Kids go to school in the dark. It's a royal nuisance. I have to go around changing 10 clocks and three watches in addition to a big one in my great room that requires me to go up a tall ladder to reach it. I am in my seventies. How safe is that?
While being out of sync with neighboring states would pose some consternation, the more states like Hawaii, Arizona and Washington (Georgia, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma are considering) that abandon this unnecessary practice the sooner the federal government will do so. Then there will be harmony across the land. Let your political representatives know how you feel about this. It makes no difference to me whether we stick with Standard or Daylight Saving, just please, stop the insane changing!
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
