Dear Editor: First of all, I want to thank Zach Mitcham, editor, and The Madison County Journal for attending and reporting on the industrial authority meeting held Sept. 22. Most citizens are not able to attend the IDA meetings, which are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month starting at 8 a.m.
This recent change to the starting time makes in-person public comments to the IDA board almost impossible for most people. Any board that spends your tax dollars should meet at a time that’s convenient for the public not what’s convenient for them. So, thanks to Zach and the Journal for being our eyes and ears at the Sept. 22, IDA meeting and every other meeting, too.
I read Zach’s article about the meeting and was deeply troubled by several things but especially by a statement made by IDA Executive Director Frank Ginn. After what can only be described as a scolding by our county board chairman, Todd Higdon, Frank replied with this, “Just so you know, I wear two hats.” It is this statement that bothers me and it should bother you, too. Besides wearing the hat of the IDA Executive Director, a job that pays over $50,000 a year, Frank also wears the hat of the Senator for the 47th district of Georgia. Now I would assume that Todd Higdon did not need to be reminded of this fact. What I’m not sure about is if Frank met it as an excuse for being behind on IDA business or was it a, “maybe you don’t know who you’re talking to,” kind of statement. Either way it brings up an important issue that should concern all of us.
With the potential for responsible growth that Madison County now has and with the a large part of the responsibility for that growth assigned to the IDA our IDA Executive Director should devote all their time to wearing just one hat and it should say Madison County.
So Frank why don’t you pass the IDA Executive Director hat to someone else. Someone who will work full-time and make sure that growth in Madison County benefits all of us. We as citizens should expect and deserve nothing less from our IDA Executive Director.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) Co-Chair
