Dear Editor: I am very unhappy about the permit to discharge wastewater. It is my understanding that the stream that the wastewater will flow into runs through our property, the same stream that I irrigate my garden from.
I feel that Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) should not get all the blame. The landowner that gave permission to GRP to discharge the wastewater across his land for a price is partly to blame as well. It is a shame that money is more important than a neighbor's wellbeing and quality of life.
Sincerely,
Ted Fowler
