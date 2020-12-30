Dear Editor: The word of the year seems to be “unprecedented” and that has certainly been true with New Neighbors Network. Whether it was navigating the Department of Labor’s complex, confusing and contradictory information when filing for unemployment claims or helping a family whose loved one was in the hospital without a familiar person or language, the coronavirus impacted all of us.
Tragically, it took the life of one of our refugee neighbors, Sar Du Kai. I helped him become a U.S. citizen and his oath ceremony was in Nov 2019. In May, Sar left his job at a poultry plant and drove himself to the hospital because he did not feel well. He was on a ventilator and died a week later. We were all shocked at how this could happen to a young, strong man who was so quick with a smile. Sar Du Kai was cremated and his ashes flown to NY where an aunt, his only relative in the US, lives. What a sad ending to his life and to the 300,000-plus who have also died from this disease.
A happier “unprecedented” event was the November elections where Karen and Karenni — new U.S. citizens — voted for the first ever time in their lives. Since they were unfamiliar with the process, much time and effort went into helping each person register to vote, apply for an absentee ballot, and fill out the ballot correctly. I helped over 70 people and guidance was needed each step of the way. For example,
Me: You need to put two stamps on the ballot so it will get to the right place.
New voter: They sent me an apple stamp so I will put that on the envelope.
Me: An apple stamp? Let me see that.
It turned out to be the peach sticker that says “I’m A Georgia Voter!” Can you see what an easy mistake that would have been?
Projects like this are possible when donations are made to New Neighbors Network, which focuses on helping refugees thrive in rural Georgia. If you are able to donate, I ask for financial support only once a year and promise to use your money wisely. Donations provide services to and opportunities for our refugee neighbors. I will also send you a thank you note and a letter for the IRS. Donations can be sent to New Neighbors Network at 2043 Madison Street, Comer, GA 30629. Email us at newneighborsnetwork@gmail.com.
Want to treat yourself to something special this Christmas? Listen to Mary Chapin Carpenter sing Come Darkness, Come Light (on Youtube).
Come darkness, come light. Come new star shinning bright
Come love to this world, Alleluia.
Come broken, come whole Come wounded in your soul
Come any way that you know, Alleluia.
May the unprecedented birth of Christ live deep within you.
Sincerely,
Jennifer Drago
Comer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.