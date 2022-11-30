Dear Editor: First of all, I hope all of you had a great Thanksgiving and had time to spend with family and friends.
There are a couple of important issues coming up and I wanted to make sure you knew about them. Both of them require your participation. On Dec. 5 at the BOC agenda-setting meeting, the new noise ordinance will be rolled out to the public.
The proposed noise ordinance contains several items that need to be changed and others that need to be added in order to provide us, the citizens of Madison County, with an ordinance that protects all of us. I'm hoping that the proposed ordinance will be posted on the county website before Dec. 5 to give everyone a chance to review it. If it is, I will let you know. Better yet, contact your commissioner and demand that they post it before the meeting. There's a lot of information in it that you should know before this meeting. Attending this meeting is important. There are only a few weeks between this meeting and the regular BOC meeting Dec. 19 when they might vote on the ordinance. This meeting may be your only chance voice your opinion on the ordinance.
The second issue is the comprehensive plan roll out scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the old gym behind the county office complex. This will be our first look at what may be the completed plan. The event will be set up so you can walk through and look at the entire plan and its content. Hall Consulting will be there to answer any questions and listen to any suggestions you might have. This could be your last chance to comment on the plan. Hopefully the plan will be available on the comp plan web site: madison-compplan.com before the meeting.
