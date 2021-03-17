Dear Editor: By joining forces and investing billions of dollars in research based on scientific evidence we created a vaccine to protect humans from a deadly disease in less than a year. This is something to be proud of and grateful for. For those of us who remember growing up with friends and family crippled by polio, the idea of a vaccine brings hope and a renewed appreciation of the fortitude of our scientific community, our healthcare providers, and our public health systems.
And yet we have friends and family who are still wary of getting the vaccine. Some people are concerned that it all happened “too fast,” that there is not enough evidence it is safe. Fortunately, we know that the science that got us to this point so quickly was not new; what seems (and is, in one sense) fast, is the result of decades of research and our responsible leaders recognizing the problem and pouring adequate funding into research across the globe. By encouraging competing companies to work together and letting our expertise tackle the problem we have put humanity on a path of safe, effective control of a deadly disease in record time. Clinical trials were very efficient and widespread; tens of thousands of people were part of the trials and effectiveness was not compromised.
If you have someone in your life worrying about the safety of this vaccine, reassure them that the benefits far outweigh the risks. We know this. We don’t have to cave into fear-mongering or suspicion. And while you’re at it, reassure them that schools will be safer, small businesses will thrive, and grandparents can enjoy a hug all the sooner.
A big thank-you to the researchers, the CDC, the nurses at our local health clinics, and the Biden administration for recognizing the pandemic for what it is: a very dangerous threat to our individual and collective health. We are on the right path!
Sincerely,
Melissa Tufts
Comer
