Dear Editor: I have been a professional nurse for over 35 years and I have never been so proud of our scientific community, and now our Federal administration. We are tackling the COVID pandemic head-on. I was also part of the clinical trials that helped bring this vaccination process to fruition.
We have seen the miraculous work that science can do when we have open, honest leadership, excellent scientific research, and enough funds to pay researchers, and we are willing to join together. Each dose of the vaccine I put in someone’s arm is an important step in the control of this deadly disease. I want to say a public thank-you to the Biden administration and our Democratic leaders who had the guts to wrangle this beast to the ground. And, fortunately, vaccines do not care if you are a Republican or a Democrat! They are safe, effective, and apolitical, which is what we should be when faced with such a huge threat to humanity.
Sincerely,
Julie Buffalo
Comer
