Dear Editor: I wrote some weeks ago about the need for non-partisan status of every county level race for office.
Voters should ignore candidates for local seats that claim membership in this or that state or nationwide party. Candidates for local office are individuals first. Their affiliation with larger political groups or parties is secondary at best.
Voters need not know where a candidate for local office stands on coal mining, what he thinks about what happened in Benghazi, or whether he worries about religious freedom and where ramparts might be placed against imaginary attacks.
A recent county commission agenda item that wasted so much time and breath saw commissioners discussing whether they would deny local contracts to vendors suspected to be violators of someone’s right to bear arms. The resolution they considered was totally toothless and had no bearing on real time or daily life activities. It meant nothing more than what an incidental group of five people think. Pick anyone, whether elected officials or not.
Voters for local offices need only look at the individual candidates and their local credibility, not their claims of membership in large, imaginary groups or parties.
Sincerely,
Jim Baird
Comer
