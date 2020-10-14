Dear Editor: In response to the article in the Oct. 8, 2020 Madison County Journal ‘’Chairman’s powers reduced,’’ the first thing that came to mind was, “What is this board covering up?”
Commissioner Tripp Strickland cleared it up when I read the whole article. His statement that some county employees are worried about their job was the reason for this change in power. It would seem to me that employees doing a good job for the taxpayer would not have to worry. If you are not, you need to go. This commission board, in making this change, has done an injustice to the county taxpayer, who you work for, and the incoming Commission Chairman Todd Higdon. I certainly hope this decision is reversed in 2021.
Sincerely,
Gene Lurwig
Danielsville
