Dear Editor: As we approach election day, the facts about our state’s future wellbeing becomes even more important.
Stacey Abrams offers Georgia citizens so much more than the current Republican administration does.
We know that Republicans will try to outlaw reproductive rights, which results in unequal treatment and makes us less safe. Stacey Abrams will work to ensure women’s bodily autonomy.
We know that Republicans will deny gun safety rules which will make us less safe in public areas like schools, churches, grocery stores and hospitals. Sensible gun guidelines lead to a more civil and safe society.
We know that Republicans have no solid ideas about how to strengthen immigration policies while stoking fear around diversity and twisting our history. Diversity is what makes America great.
By not expanding Medicaid health coverage Georgia Republicans have left money on the table, which is foolish and prevents access to health care for families and weakens our state health care system. Stacey Abrams understands this and will work to bring these funds to Georgia as many states have already done.
Many Republicans have fallen for the “Big Lie,” which undermines the very heart of our Democracy as it weakens trust in voting rights and the peaceful transfer of leadership. This is dangerous and irresponsible for all Americans.
When we vote for a Governor we should look for intelligence, experience, and trustworthy leadership.
Stacey Abrams has consistently demonstrated these qualities as well as the stamina and commitment needed to move Georgia forward.
Sincerely,
Julie Buffalo
Comer
