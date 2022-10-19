Dear Editor: You didn’t have to be a UGA football fan in 1980 or even have attended a game, to know that Herschel Walker was an astonishing athlete, a Greek god of a runner. We’d stand in line behind him at the drugstore in Five Points or catch a glimpse of him jogging down Lumpkin St. and be amazed. His physique was stunning — not freakish like a body builder; rather, powerful and nimble like a gazelle. Whether he was simply chatting with the attendant at the gas station or opening the door for an elderly man at ADD Drugstore, he was strong, graceful, sinuous. I can still see his generous, kind smile. He was truly a great football player and he deserved the Heisman trophy he was awarded. He brought joy to hundreds of thousands of people thrilled by his passion on the field.
And that is how he should be remembered and appreciated. He is not fit for political office; he is not qualified to lead our country; he does not represent my values or anyone else’s I know.
