Dear Editor: Jennifer Drago's letter from last week was heart-wrenching. Her willingness to be a resource and friend to her suffering neighbors is admirable.
Sadly, there are countless stories similar to the one she shared. I hope that these reports will help overcome the fear and ignorance of those still reluctant about getting vaccinated. We can find our way out of our shared nightmare if everyone does their part.
Sincerely,
J R Buffalo
Comer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.