Dear Editor: As president of Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), I would like to let the residents of Madison County know that the company appreciates the concerns that have been raised about our biomass operation in Colbert. I believe strongly in the importance of transparency, and being a good neighbor.
I will be the first to admit that despite our best efforts, the start-up process at the plant has been challenging. My team has worked diligently to identify problems as they have come up and quickly implement solutions, but I understand that concerns persist, especially as they relate to public health and quality-of-life issues. GRP must do more to help people understand how the plant functions and reiterate our strong commitment to making sure it is operated safely and in partnership with the community.
I am concerned that we have not done enough to educate people about our operation. I have heard from numerous people who were unaware that we intended to use railroad crossties as part of the fuel source at the plant. I believed we were clear at the outset about the types of fuel we intended to burn — information that is included in our permit applications on file — but this disconnect is something I accept and wish to rectify. There is abundant research showing that burning crossties in properly controlled plants like ours has a virtually negligible impact on surrounding air quality.
From an economic standpoint, crossties do not represent the lowest cost fuel source, but GRP is committed to them because they are in ready supply throughout the region. With all the recent rainfall we have received, we have relied on the crossties because our crews have not been able to harvest timber as they would in dryer conditions. Burning crossties also benefits the environment by recycling this material into energy while diminishing a stockpile that would otherwise be left to deteriorate potentially causing damage to the ecosystem.
By burning organic materials like wood and other forms of waste, these plants reduce the need for other forms of power generation that are known to contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental threats. I strongly believe that the Madison plant is a positive contributor to both the environment and the local community.
Still, I realize biomass energy production is a complex process. Dust and debris from the wood-gathering and wood-chipping process is another source of concern I have heard from residents, as is the noise from the plants. To help mitigate these effects we are currently investing heavily, including more than $250,000 in noise reduction technologies, fencing and ash conditioning systems that prevent the rise of dust. We will also continue to invest in mitigation efforts in the months ahead.
I also would like to point out that GRP has recently paid their annual tax bill of greater than $1.6 million to the residents of Madison County. The plant provides well-paying steady employment with good career prospects to local residents. Jobs like these allow local workers to prosper and to remain close to home, offering a path to lifelong careers to some of our younger residents. GRP takes pride in being able to deliver these types of employment opportunities to the residents of Madison County.
In the weeks ahead, we will make a greater effort to interact more directly with our neighbors. We plan to hold weekly informal “open door” events at the plant where people can stop in and raise their concerns directly to our plant personnel over refreshments. I will attend each of these sessions personally to make sure people are getting answers to their questions.
To all those who are concerned about the operations at our plant, I sincerely thank you for your patience and ask that you give us a chance to talk with you and show you the steps we are taking to be a good neighbor.
Sincerely,
Steve Dailey
President, Georgia Renewable Power
