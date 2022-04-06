Dear Editor: I was going to write an opposing view to Mike Buffington’s editorial. After some thought, I now realize my original plan was all wrong. His title, “A Moment of Moral Clarity,” got me thinking. I think his editorial and my planned letter are wrong, in that both are too narrowly focused and off target.
Webster’s dictionary says — moral … conforming to a standard of what is right and good; clarity … the quality or state of being clear. Obviously, the war in Ukraine is immoral and horrendous. What is not obvious at all, is the state of moral clarity in the United States. There is little moral clarity in the United States. We have moral chaos. Too many are loudly proclaiming and attempting to bully others into their version of morality. How can we have a standard of what is right and good if there are many conflicting standards? Two or more standards cannot be true at the same time. There is only truth. There cannot be multiple truths. Water is wet. The sky is blue. Gravity is a force that makes things fall.
If we argue with the truth, then we only have our opinions. Antifa, Republicans, Proud Boys, Democrats, Protestants, Mormons, Catholics, natural law, homosexuality, right to life, Christianity, and atheism cannot, by the dictionary’s definition, and by a comparison of these groups’ values, all be “right” at the same time. They contradict. There cannot be my truths and your truths. Water is wet. Period.
It appears to me that we are all pursuing whatever we want and giving scant thought about any standard of what is right and good. Other than one group condemning another group, we seldom hear honest discussions of what is right and good. I propose that before our country declines further, we have serious self examination and discussions of what is right and good. I think that we emphatically do not have moral clarity. We all seem to be living in moral, murky chaos and all of us would be rather tongue tied, if asked to explain a few principles of standards of what is right and good. We seldom are in a situation where we are required to contemplate our standards and explain why we think they are correct. We don’t even know what our standards are. We are too busy on the cell phone listening to and reading predigested bits, fed to us by those who have their own little agenda and need followers. We should remember that popularity has nothing to do with morality.
What kind of future, what hope is there for us, if we remain in our moral murkiness and just thoughtlessly pursue whatever it is that we want, or others tell us we want? Wisdom, moral clarity, mindfulness and truth should be contemplated by all of us. We might be surprised and apprehensive if our results show us that we were wrong and have to change. May we have the courage to make the change.
Sincerely,
Joe Costyn
Hull
