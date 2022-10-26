Dear Editor: There need to be changes in who represents us in government. And in this election we have two excellent opportunities to replace doubtful local politicians with people of genuine competence.
Conolus Scott, candidate for the Georgia State Senate, District 47, is a lifelong resident of Madison County. He has a long history of community service, currently including the thankless task of chairing the Planning and Zoning Board. He volunteers much of his time to a variety of religious and other organizations. Most longtime residents of the county have benefited from his efforts at one time or another. And by the way, the only fake news he is known to have spread is that he has been married for 56 years. His wife has admitted that it has been only 55 years.
We need to elect a State Senator with a heart and a conscience. Our state legislators are turning down $3 billion per year in federal aid meant to provide medical insurance to half-a-million Georgians. It is stupid to send our money to Washington and then refuse to accept it back. Worse, it is cruel. Imagine you're my neighbor - disabled, living without insurance, and diagnosed with a weakness in his aortic artery. It is certain to break within a year. Surgery would correct it and save his life, but he can't afford it.
The other opportunity is provided by Nell Brown, candidate for the Madison County Board of Commission, District 5. She is a highly decorated Air Force officer who served in a combat zone during the Persian Gulf War. She has 45 years of experience dealing with military and government bureaucracies, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree (in computer information systems) from St. Leo University.
Residents of District 5 have a particular need for a commissioner who understood that burning creosote-soaked railroad ties in a power plant would cause dangerous pollution – not one who supported burning them. They need someone who understands that biomass is the dirtiest fuel that can be used in a power plant (worse than coal) and that GRP was only able to begin operations because of a loophole in Environmental Protection Agency regulations. District 5 residents are likely to need such a commissioner in the future.
No matter which party you usually support, do not forget Conolus Scott and Nell Brown.
