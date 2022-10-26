Dear Editor: There need to be changes in who represents us in government. And in this election we have two excellent opportunities to replace doubtful local politicians with people of genuine competence.

Conolus Scott, candidate for the Georgia State Senate, District 47, is a lifelong resident of Madison County. He has a long history of community service, currently including the thankless task of chairing the Planning and Zoning Board. He volunteers much of his time to a variety of religious and other organizations. Most longtime residents of the county have benefited from his efforts at one time or another. And by the way, the only fake news he is known to have spread is that he has been married for 56 years. His wife has admitted that it has been only 55 years.

