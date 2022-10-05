Dear Editor: Schools are supposed to be places of learning, exploration, and safety. But we’ve watched over and over, as they’ve been targeted by crazed gunmen with assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. Thanks to gun industry lobbyists and their enablers like candidates Herschel Walker, Mike Collins and Brian Kemp, nothing changes: instead of common-sense gun reform to help end the bloodshed, we make our kids suffer through endless, traumatizing lockdown drills.
Instead of focusing on the real problem, Republicans look desperately for something to blame other than the easy availability of high-powered guns: school security guards, gun-free school zones, even the number of doors in the building. They demand that we turn our schools into armed fortresses, with only one door in and out, armed guards at the doors, and teachers forced to carry guns. We don’t want prison schools! We want playgrounds, field trips, and a return to our schools as a place of shelter and learning, not a place of fear.
