Dear Editor: My grandfather, the Reverend L.W. Pierce, was a Methodist minister in the first half of the 20th century.
He was a member of the Holston Conference and preached in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee. His ministry actually began on horseback. He cared deeply for each and every member of the community whether they were members of his parish or not. He worked to bridge the gap between miners and mine owners, between the educated and the illiterate. My mother was one of his eight children and through her and my father I was brought up to value the things that he did, caring, empathy, kindness and the ability to listen and act fairly.
I think that this country needs more people like my grandfather now, people who will reach across the aisle regardless of personal beliefs, neighbor to neighbor, Democrat to Republican, black to white and right on down the list. To make that happen, I think we need more leaders like my grandfather. That is why I was so excited when Rev. Warnock announced his intention to run for the senate. He reminds me a lot of my grandfather and I will be proud to have him represent all Georgians in the U.S. Senate.
Sincerely,
Maggie Sjoberg
