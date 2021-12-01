Dear Editor: As our political divisions have become more entrenched, gerrymandering has grown to threaten America's democracy. It is unacceptable for one party to be able to draw the boundaries of legislative districts, thereby ensuring that party's continued power even when it receives less than a majority of the vote. Even if we see an advantage to gerrymandering our own state, we must see the disadvantage in allowing our entire nation to be gerrymandered.
The Freedom to Vote Act will put an end to partisan rigging of elections. However, this law cannot pass while the filibuster remains a part of Senate rules. The filibuster is not part of the Constitution and is not needed to protect the rights of rural Americans. These rights are already protected by the Constitution, which gives each state two senators regardless of the state's population.
We must make it clear to our representatives in Congress that they will only receive our vote if they show their support for democracy by voting to overcome the filibuster and pass The Freedom to Vote Act. They have no higher duty than the protection of our democracy.
Sincerely,
David Vogel
