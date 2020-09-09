Dear Editor: “Loving Our Country” (Sept. 3, by Melissa Tufts) was a very enlightening perspective from our veterans who really know and have lived that love. I always thought that when the year 2020 came around there would be a lot of play on the idea of 20/20 vision, a much sharper and serious look into our past and our future. I've not seen nor heard anything at all to this effect. Rather telling of our current circumstances, I think.
We've had ever diminishing vision in this country for many decades now, practically to near blindness at present. My hope is that the pandemic will cause everyone to pause, think and re-evaluate where we are and what's important for the future. Whether it's a pair of glasses or contact lenses or surgery to correct this blindness does not matter as long as we can again see clearly with 20/20 vision. The time is now to seek an effective remedy.
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
