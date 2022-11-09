Dear Editor: Regarding the opinion piece (Tired of Democrats’ letter writing, 11/02/22), Joe Costyn makes one of several rather extremist remarks, “We could medically kill off people who want to kill themselves with legally assisted suicide.” The key word here is “legally.” A good number of gun deaths by suicide would not be stopped by the availability of legally assisted suicide, but some would. Assisted suicide is a process involving lawyers, doctors, family, heirs and other pertinent people alongside the suffering applicant. We should all have this option. How exactly it is structured is a matter to honestly debate.
We can’t have heirs or others with ill intentions pushing unwell or intimidated people to go along with suggestions of suicide. It must be well documented that the person truly does want to end their life and for good reason. Many applicants may feel that such public exposure is an invasion of privacy, and it is, but we must find a way to control death-with-dignity to protect vulnerable citizens from being manipulated by those with selfish intentions.
